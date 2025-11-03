Riyadh - Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO) swung to net profits valued at SAR 24.86 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, against net losses of SAR 32.82 million in 9M-24.

Revenues increased by 4.87% to SAR 813.19 million as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 775.42 million in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.29 in 9M-25, against a loss per share of SAR 0.38 in the same period of 2024.

Results for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, MEPCO logged net profits of SAR 14.30 million, compared with net losses of SAR 18.50 million in Q3-24.

Meanwhile, the revenues edged up by 0.75% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 278.97 million in Q3-25 from SAR 276.89 million.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q3-25 net profits leapt by 173.85% from SAR 5.22 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues rose by 1.39% compared to SAR 275.13 million.

