Qatar - Lesha Bank recently indirectly acquired a stake in Edinburgh airport, through an investment in an infrastructure-focused investment fund managed by a renowned infrastructure fund manager.



This investment aligns with the bank’s strategic focus on resilient asset classes and marks its entry into the global infrastructure investment market.



This acquisition is also a key step forward in Lesha Bank’s aviation strategy, following its recent successful acquisition of several aircraft leased to a leading airline.



It further reinforces Lesha Bank’s commitment to expanding its aviation and infrastructure portfolio, with the investment being structured by way of a Shariah-compliant financing arrangement.



Lesha Bank CEO Mohammed Ismail al-Emadi, commented: “This marks a significant milestone for us as we enter the global infrastructure investment market through investing in Edinburgh airport.



“As part of our infrastructure investment portfolio, we seek attractive investment opportunities that may drive long-term value. Our recent focus on aviation investments has been met with strong demand from our clients, given the sector’s robust growth potential. This strategic collaboration with our business partners reinforces our commitment to delivering value for all stakeholders involved.”



Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shariah-compliant Bank authorised by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

