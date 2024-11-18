Abu Dhabi – Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) recorded sales valued at AED 1.30 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, higher by 14% year-on-year (YoY) than AED 1.22 billion.

The ADX-listed frim posted lower net losses at AED 7.50 million as of 30 September 2024, compared to AED 86.20 million in 9M-23.

The results reflects the company’s progress on commercial execution, driving portfolio growth and pipeline advancement with 55 new products registered across the MENA region.

Saqer bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Julphar, commented: "Serving millions of patients across therapeutic areas, we are confident that our growth mindset and focus on innovation, collaboration and geographical expansion will help us deliver continued positive impact to the healthcare sector and to the knowledge economy in the GCC and beyond.”

Basel Ziyadeh, CEO of Julphar, added: “Strategically, we are broadening potential opportunities in the region that enable us to navigate and achieve further growth. Our focus remains on continuous enrichment of our portfolio and pipeline, driving operational excellence and strengthening our capabilities.”

In the first half (H1) of 2024, Julphar suffered net losses worth AED 2.40 million, versus AED 45.70 million in H1-23.

