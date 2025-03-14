Egypt - HC Brokerage has signed a cooperation agreement with FawryPlus for Banking Services to simplify trading in the stock market, according to an emailed press release.

Under this partnership, HC clients will be able to open securities brokerage accounts, complete bookkeeping procedures, and sign online trading contracts, among other services, through FawryPlus’ extensive branch network across all governorates.

This eliminates the need for clients to visit HC branches or wait for company representatives.

This agreement aligns with HC’s strategy to expand its service offerings and enhance accessibility for clients across Egypt.

Hossam Ezz, CEO of FawryPlus, stated: "Were delighted to partner with HC Brokerage, as this partnership reaffirms Fawry’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that support the growth of Egypt’s financial market fostering effective partnerships with brokerage firms to attract new segments of investors and integrate them into the formal financial sector.”

Hassan Choucri, Managing Director of HC Brokerage, said: "At HC, we are committed to expanding our reach by leveraging Fawry Plus’s extensive branch network. This enables us to offer innovative solutions tailored to the needs of diverse investor segments, both individual and institutional, while contributing to the development of Egypt’s capital market."

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).