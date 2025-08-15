Cairo: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK Egypt) generated lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 65.05 million as of 30 June 2025, compared to EGP 92.55 million in the year-ago period.

The EGX-listed company achieved year-on-year (YoY) higher net sales at EGP 1.88 billion in January-June 2025, compared to EGP 1.35 billion, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share stood at EGP 0.78 in H1-25, compared to EGP 1.11 in H1-24.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company’s consolidated net profits after tax plummeted to EGP 5.92 million from EGP 101.54 million in Q2-24.

Net sales surged to EGP 890.97 million in Q2-25 from EGP 642.44 million in the same period of 2024, while the EPS fell to EGP 0.07 from EGP 1.22.

Standalone Financials

GSK Egypt posted non-consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 71.33 million in H1-25, an annual drop from EGP 99.54 million. Meanwhile, the EPS declined to EGP 0.85 from EGP 1.19.

In April-June 2025, the company registered an annual plunge in standalone net profit to EGP 27.77 million, against EGP 101.58 million.

