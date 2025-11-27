Gadwa for Industrial Development (GDWA) reported a 46.61% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in consolidated profits attributable to the holding company during the first nine months of 2025, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 27th.

The company’s consolidated profits excluding minority interest dropped to EGP 563.888 million from EGP 1.056 billion.

Consolidated operating revenues dropped to EGP 12.257 billion in the January-September period from EGP 14.439 billion.

As for standalone financials, Gadwa posted a net profit after tax of EGP 591.717 million, down from EGP 1.090 billion.

Established in 2021, Gadwa is a Cairo-based company that operates within investments in the industrial sector.

