Qatar - Al Mahhar Holding Company, a public shareholding company providing specialised services and products to the energy and infrastructure sectors, has been included in the FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series, providing increased visibility to global institutional investors.



Inclusion in the FTSE Russell indices marks an important milestone for Al Mahhar, reflecting the company’s alignment with international eligibility and free-float criteria.



"Inclusion in the FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series is a recognition of Al Mahhar's progress as a listed company and our adherence to international standards of transparency and governance," said Fahad Alfardan, chairman of Al Mahhar Holding.



It (the inclusion in FTSE) supports the company's visibility with international institutional investors and reflects the growing relevance of Qatari companies in global benchmarks, he said.



"As we continue to build on our strategy, we view this development as an important step in strengthening Al Mahhar's presence in the capital market," Alfardan said.



Through its portfolio of operating companies, Al Mahhar Holding supports key national industries with technical expertise and integrated solutions that contribute to Qatar’s economic development.

