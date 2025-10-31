Arab Finance: Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development generated 70.65% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax in the first nine months of 2025, as per the financial results.

The company recorded earnings valued at EGP 586.660 million in 9 months of 2025, versus EGP 343.779 million in the year-ago period.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 0.48 at the end of September 2025 from EGP 0.28 a year earlier. Likewise, the sales jumped to EGP 679.151 million from EGP 462.864 million.

Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development is an Egyptian joint stock company specializing in carrying out all works related to construction and real estate development projects, as well as housing and tourism projects.

