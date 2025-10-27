Arab Finance: Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) recorded EGP 2.345 billion in net profits attributable to the parent company for the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial results.

The announced profits mark a 150.92% year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 934.553 million in the January-September period of 2024.

Total revenues amounted to EGP 10.623 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30th, up YoY from EGP 6.282 billion.

Meanwhile, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 1.82 from EGP 0.72.

As for the standalone business, net profits after tax hiked to EGP 1.320 billion at the end of September 2025 from EGP 156.779 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated operation revenues hit EGP 7.744 billion during the nine months, an annual leap from EGP 2.485 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, SODIC witnessed 107.48% YoY higher consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 1.297 billion.

