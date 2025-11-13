Arab Finance: Samad Misr (EGYFERT) (SMFR) logged a 32.13% plunge year-on-year (YoY) in consolidated profit after tax and minority interest during the first nine months of 2025, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 11th.

The company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest surged to EGP 55.628 million in the nine months to September 30th from EGP 81.963 million a year earlier.

Consolidated net sales jumped to EGP 207.561 million in January-September from EGP 156.163 million the year before.

Furthermore, standalone net profit after tax surged to EGP 58.883 million from January to the end of September from EGP 77.627 million in the same period last year.

EGYFERT is an Egypt-based shareholding company that operates in the trading and distribution of agricultural products.

