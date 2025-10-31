Arab Finance: Qalaa Holdings delivered a resilient financial performance during the first three months of 2025, with revenues hitting EGP 37.2 billion, according to a press release.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, ERC’s USD-denominated revenue inched downwards by 3% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 33.3 billion, mainly due to the decline in product prices.

Excluding ERC, the group’s revenues jumped by 24% YoY to EGP 3.9 billion, driven by solid results across all other subsidiaries.

Meanwhile, Qalaa’s EBITDA plummeted by 46% YoY to EGP 4.2 billion in Q1 2025. The drop was attributed to the lower EBITDA reported at ERC, which shrank by 53% YoY to EGP 3.3 billion as a consequence of the decline in global refining margins.

Qalaa Holdings Chairman and Founder Ahmed Heikal, commented: “Qalaa kicked off 2025 with solid results across the board, as the Group continued to showcase its strength, resilience, and agility in a dynamic macroeconomic landscape.”

He added: “Qalaa’s top-line remained largely stable year-on-year in 1Q25, with the drop in ERC’s USD-denominated revenue, following the decline in product prices and the drop in global refining margins offsetting the top-line growth seen across the rest of our subsidiaries during the quarter.”

In September, the EGX-listed firm raised EGP 12.03 billion from its capital increase subscription.