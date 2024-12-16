Egypt - Premium HealthCare Group generated net profits valued at EGP 11.37 million in the first 11 months of 2024, according to the financial statements.

The recorded net profits were higher by 62.04% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 7.01 million.

Net operating revenues jumped to EGP 60.66 million at the end of November 2024 from EGP 38.88 million a year earlier.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.014 in the 11 months to November, compared to EGP 0.011 in the year-ago period.

Premium HealthCare is an EGX-listed company that operates within the medical analysis clinical and diagnostic laboratories sector. It is based in Port Said, Egypt.

