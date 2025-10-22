Arab Finance: Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) incurred consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company of EGP 617.226 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The losses are 328.53% year-on-year (YoY) higher than the EGP 144.033 million reported in H1 2024.

Basic and diluted loss per share increased to EGP 0.118 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 0.027 a year earlier.

Revenues amounted to EGP 163.434 million in H1 2025, an annual decline from EGP 167.088 million.

As for the standalone business, the company turned to net losses valued at EGP 446.132 million in the first six months of 2025, against net profits of EGP 140.092 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated loss per share hit EGP 0.085, versus an earnings per share of EGP 0.0267.

