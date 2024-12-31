Orascom Construction declared cash dividends amounting to EGP 11.20 per share for the first nine months of 2024, according to a bourse filing on December 31st.

The payment date will be 15 January 2025, while the record date will be 8 January.

As of 30 September 2024, Orascom Construction incurred a consolidated net loss attributable to shareholders of $9.4 million, against net profits valued at $66.6 million in the year-ago period.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).