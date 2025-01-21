Obour Land for Food Industries’ (OLFI) consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest rose 112.49% year on year (YoY) in 2024 to EGP 1 billion, compared to EGP 470.697 million, the firm stated on January 21st.

Consolidated sales climbed to EGP 9.465 billion last year from EGP 7.202 billion a year earlier.

Obour Land’s standalone net profits after tax came in at EGP 1 billion in 2024, up from EGP 471.296 million in 2023.

Established in 1997 and listed in 2016, Obour Land for Food Industries is an Egypt-based manufacturing company, which is specialized in the production, processing, and packaging of white cheese.

