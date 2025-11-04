Arab Finance: Obour Land for Food Industries (OLFI) posted an 8.42% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2025, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 3rd.

The company’s consolidated net profit excluding minority interest amounted to EGP 660.928 million from January until the end of September 2025, down from EGP 721.688 million during the same period a year earlier.

Consolidated sales soared to EGP 8.245 billion in January-September from EGP 6.671 million the year before.

Obour Land’s standalone net profit after tax reached EGP 656.866 million in the first nine months of the year, down from EGP 823.591 million in the same period a year earlier.

Established in 1997 and listed in 2016, Obour Land for Food Industries is an Egypt-based manufacturing company, which is specialized in the production, processing, and packaging of white cheese.

