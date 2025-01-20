Misr Chemical Industries Company’s (MICH) net profits after tax edged up 12% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, hitting EGP 314.081 million, compared to EGP 281.135 million, according to the unaudited financial statement sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on January 19th.

Meanwhile, the firm earned EGP 527.964 million in sales during the July-December period of last year, up 14% from EGP 462.378 million during the same period a year prior.

Misr Chemical Industries owns a manufacturing plant that produces a range of chemical products including liquid caustic soda, caustic soda flakes, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, and bleaching powder.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).