Arab Finance: Middle and West Delta Flour Mills recorded net profits after tax valued at EGP 109.627 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the financial statements.

The quarterly earnings were higher by 121% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 90.808 million.

Sales increased by 111% YoY to EGP 648.840 million in Q1 FY2025/2026 from EGP 583.864 million.

The ordinary general meeting (OGM) greenlighted the disbursement of a cash dividend of EGP 3 per share for FY2024/2025. The payment will take place on November 11th,2025.

At the end of June 2025, the EGX-listed firm achieved net profits amounting to EGP 424.847 million.