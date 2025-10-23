Arab Finance: The net profits after tax of Memphis Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries jumped by 9% year on year to EGP 152.965 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, the financial indicators showed.

The profits generated were compared with EGP 140.856 million in Q1 FY2024/2025.

Revenues hiked by 25% YoY to EGP 497.892 million at the end of September 2025 from EGP 399.660 million.

Memphis Pharmaceutical recorded EGP 504.928 million in net profits after tax last FY, up 164% from EGP 191.458 million during FY 2022/2023.

