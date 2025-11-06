Arab Finance: Madinat Masr recorded new sales of EGP 36.3 billion and reservations exceeding EGP 2 billion during the first nine months of 2025, as per a disclosure.

The company also reported a 112% increase in deliveries compared to the same period last year.

The results reflect the company’s expansion strategy, which focuses on developing its land portfolio and diversifying projects across different locations.

Madinat Masr stated that this direction is consistent with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for urban development.

During the period, the company announced several new projects and partnerships.

It signed an agreement to establish Prism, the first commercial and entertainment hub within Tajed, the integrated commercial district in Taj City, and launched Talala in New Heliopolis City across a total area of 491.41 feddans.

Madinat Masr said it continues to expand its land portfolio, which spans over 12.6 million square meters, through the development of residential and commercial projects built to meet efficiency and quality standards.