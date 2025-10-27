Arab Finance: The net profits after tax of Iron and Steel for Mines and Quarries hiked by 238.81% to EGP 80.495 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the financial results.

The quarterly net profits were compared with EGP 23.758 million during Q1 FY2024/2025.

Sales hit EGP 213.053 million in Q1 FY2025/2026, an annual leap from EGP 84.257 million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.08 from EGP 0.02.

During FY2024/2025, Iron and Steel for Mines and Quarries reported a net profit after tax of EGP 697.990 million.

