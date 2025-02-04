Ibnsina Pharma witnessed a block-trading deal at a value of EGP 555.48 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on February 4th.

The transaction was executed on 88.87 million shares.

Ibnsina Pharma recently ranked first among pharmaceutical distribution companies in Egypt for the second consecutive year.

Last December, the EGX-listed firm inked a lease agreement with YANMU to enhance its sustainable and efficient supply chain solutions.

