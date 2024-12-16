Egypt - Fitness Prime Health Clubs logged net profits amounting to EGP 810,132 in the first nine months of 2024, an annual drop of 83.24% from EGP 4.83 million, according to the financial results.

The company’s operating revenues stood at EGP 21.11 million during the 2024 nine-month period, compared to EGP 28.86 million in the January-September period of 2023.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.056 at the end of September 2024, versus EGP 0.033 a year earlier.

Fitness Prime, listed on the Egyptian Exchange, works in establishing and operating health clubs, and a medical center specializing in physical therapy, obesity, thinness, and nutrition.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).