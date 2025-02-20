Ferchem Masr for Fertilizers and Chemicals (FERC) logged net profits after tax worth EGP 51.545 million in 2024, up 0.33% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 51.372 million, as per the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) maintained its value unchanged at EGP 2.66 in 2024.

The EGX-listed firm posted revenues amounting to EGP 691.440 million last year, versus EGP 508.927 million in 2023.

Established in 2001, Ferchem Masr is a joint stock company specialized in the manufacturing of agricultural fertilizers including urea, superphosphate, and other related products. It also exports to countries from Latin America, Africa and Europe.

