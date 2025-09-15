Arab Finance: Faisal Islamic Bank’s consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest plunged by 78.59% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2025 to EGP 1.489 billion, compared to EGP 6.957 billion, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, net interest income went up to EGP 5.399 billion from EGP 4.625 billion.

The bank reported that its standalone net profits after tax fell 78.9% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2025 to EGP 1.382 billion, compared to EGP 6.552 billion.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services per Islamic Sharia principles.

