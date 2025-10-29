Arab Finance: El-Nile Co. for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (NIPH) turned profitable, with EGP 106.525 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, the financial results showed.

The earnings generated are posted against net losses of EGP 11.738 million in Q1 FY2024/25.

Net sales hiked by 459.4% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 681.202 million at the end of September 2025 from EGP 121.769 million.

In FY2024/2025, the firm earned EGP 125.727 million in net profits in FY 2024/2025, up 39.35% YoY from EGP 90.226 million.