Arab Finance: Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) registered standalone net profits after tax standing at EGP 329.069 million in the first nine months of 2025, an annual plunge of 43% from EGP 581.830 million, as per the financial statements.

The revenues jumped by 28% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 3.599 billion at the end of September 2025 from EGP 2.822 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, EFIC logged 18.40% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the shareholders at EGP 643.688 million.