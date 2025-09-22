Cairo – The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of EFG Holding approved cutting its issued share capital from EGP 7.29 billion to EGP 7.17 billion, according to a bourse disclosure.

The EGP 118.56 million reduction will be implemented through the cancellation of 23.71 million treasury shares, with a par value per share amounting to EGP 5.

The shareholders greenlighted the transaction on 20 September 2025.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the EGX-listed group posted lower consolidated net profits at EGP 2.86 billion, compared to EGP 3.16 billion in H1-24.

The revenues amounted to EGP 11.52 billion in the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2025.

