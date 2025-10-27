Arab Finance: East Delta Flour Mills posted 8% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 46.096 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the financial results.

The reported earnings were compared with EGP 42.807 million during the same period in FY2024/2025.

Revenues hiked by 11% YoY to EGP 209.902 million in Q1 FY2025/2026 from EGP 188.790 million.

East Delta Flour Mills is engaged in the manufacture, processing, warehousing, packaging, import, export, and distribution of different types of grains, grain derivatives, and substitutes. It also produces such products as bread and pasta.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).