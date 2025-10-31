Arab Finance: Asek Company for Mining (Ascom) turned profitable with EGP 43.023 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to net losses of EGP 27.898 million a year earlier, the financial results showed.

Ascom generated higher revenues at EGP 944.222 million in Q1 2025 from EGP 759.974 million in Q1 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.36 in the January-March 2025 period, against a loss per share of EGP 1.11.

Meanwhile, the company shifted to standalone profits of EGP 17.711 million in Q1 2025, versus losses of EGP 59.999 million

Non-consolidated revenues increased to EGP 133.678 million from EGP 83.320 million.

Ascom is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates primarily in the non-metal mining sector.

The company is engaged in geological exploration, mining and quarrying of raw materials, and developing mining operations for building materials and precious metals. This is in addition to being involved in manufacturing operations for ground calcium carbonate and rock as well as glass wool.