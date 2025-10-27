Arab Finance: Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (Alex Pharma) logged a net profit after tax worth EGP 103.737 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, the financials showed.

The quarterly profits jumped by 5.31% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 98.509 million.

Likewise, revenues climbed by 4.13% to EGP 799.898 million in Q1 FY2025/26 from EGP 768.184 million during the same period a year earlier.

In FY2024/25, Alex Pharma posted 87.08% YoY higher net profit after tax at EGP 405.374 million, compared with EGP 216.682 million.

