The Dubai toll-gate operator Salik posted 9% higher net profit in Q3 2024 at 277.3 million dirhams ($76 million) on the back of robust business activity in the emirate.

The net profit was above analysts' mean estimate of AED 273.2 million, according to LSEG data.

Revenue hit AED 546 million versus AED 505.8 million in the year-ago period.

In financial guidance for FY 2025, Salik said revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 25-26% year-on-year, including the impact of the two new gates set to be opened on 24 November 2024.

FY 2024 guidance is unchanged with total revenue and revenue-generating trips expected to increase in the range of 7-8%.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

