Dubai-listed Mashreq has named Philip Philippides as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Mashreq Capital, its wholly owned subsidiary, to spearhead growth in emerging sectors.

He will lead the expansion of Mashreq Capital’s asset management business, overseeing investments, strategic client engagement, and the development of innovative solutions to meet the needs of a dynamic market.

He has held leadership roles at other financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, BlackRock/iShares, MSCI and Amundi.

Mashreq Capital, the lender’s investment banking and asset management arm, has been operating from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) since February 2006.

