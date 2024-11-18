Dubai – Amanat Holdings logged net profits amounting to AED 78.36 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, lower than AED 88.24 million in 9M-23.

Revenues hit AED 566.25 million as of 30 September 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 495.03 million, according to the interim consolidated financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) retreated to AED 0.02 in 9M-24 from AED 0.03 in 9M-23.

Financial Results for Q3-24

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Amanat reported net losses valued at AED 10.75 million, compared to AED 8.20 million a year earlier.

The revenues increased to AED 132.85 million in Q3-24 from AED 125.62 million in Q3-23, while the loss per share climbed to AED 0.004 from AED 0.003.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2024, the DFM-listed company posted 80% lower net profits at AED 89.11 million, compared to AED 96.44 million in the year-ago period.

