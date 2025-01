Riyadh: Digital Research Company (DRC)obtained a SAR 10 million loan from Alinma Bank on 20 January 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

The credit facility, which holds a tenor of 12 months, will be used for project financing and letters of guarantee.

The financing is secured by a promissory note of SAR 11 million and the Kafalah Programme.

