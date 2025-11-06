Dubai – Deyaar Development registered net profits after tax valued at AED 406.40 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, up 23.70% year-on-year (YoY) from AED 328.46 million.

Total sales widened by 39.10% to AED 1.44 billion in 9M-25 from AED 1.04 billion during the same period in 2024, according to the financial results.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to AED 9.33 at the end of September 2025 from AED 7.51 in 9M-24.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the DFM-listed group’s net profits amounted to AED 157.84 million, up from AED 139.80 million in Q3-24.

Revenues jumped to AED 521.59 million in Q3-25 from AED 376.11 million a year earlier, while the basic and diluted EPS went up to AED 3.59 from AED 3.20.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: “These figures showcase our successful approach in developing communities that resonate with a diverse range of investors and residents. Our robust revenue growth and strong profit margins are attributable to our strategic initiatives and disciplined execution.”

“This is evidenced by our recent developments, including Downtown Residences and the final phase of the Park Five community in Dubai, alongside AYA Beachfront Residences in Umm Al Quwain,” Al Qatami added.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Deyaar Development achieved net profits after tax worth AED 248.56 million.

