Cairo: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Cleopatra Hospital Group has approved a capital increase to EGP 724.72 million from EGP 721.89 million.

Shareholders agreed to raise the company’s issued share capital by EGP 2.83 million, equivalent to 5.66 million new shares with a nominal value of EGP 0.50 each, according to a bourse filing.

The increase will be funded from retained earnings and fully allocated to the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) for employees, managers, and executive board members.

In the January-June 2025 period, Cleopatra Hospital posted 42.22% higher consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 521.54 million, versus EGP 366.76 million a year earlier.

