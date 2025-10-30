Riyadh - Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company posted net profits after Zakat attributable to shareholders of SAR 1.03 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

This marks an 8.01% drop from SAR 1.12 billion in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Insurance revenues reached SAR 14.16 billion in 9M-25, an annual increase of 5.04% from SAR 13.48 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) retreated to SAR 6.90 in the January-September 2025 period from SAR 7.48 in the same period a year ago.

Results for Q2-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Tadawul-listed company registered SAR 364 million in net profits after Zakat attributable to shareholders, up 2.16% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 356.28 million.

Bupa Arabia generated insurance revenues totaling SAR 5.04 billion in Q3-25, higher by 10.80% than SAR 4.55 billion in Q3-24.

Quarter-on-quarter, the Q3-25 net profits hiked by 27.16% compared to SAR 286.25 million in Q2-25, while the insurance revenue increased by 6.96% from SAR 4.71 billion.

