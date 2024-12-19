Egypt - Banque du Caire is set to float its shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) during the second half (H2) of 2025, sources told Almal News.

In H1 of 2024, the lender posted 120% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at EGP 5.7 billion, compared to EGP 2.6 billion in H1 of 2023.

Moreover, the net interest income surged by 61% YoY to EGP 12.8 billion as of 30 June 2024 from EGP 8 billion.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).