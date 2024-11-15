Bahrain - Ithmaar Holding, listed on Bahrain Bourse as well, posted higher net profits at $22.34 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, compared to $12.86 million in 9M-23.

The total income recorded a year-on-year (YoY) leap to $693.74 million as of 30 September 2024, versus $518.65 million, according to the financial statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit $0.01 in 9M-24, against a loss per share of $0.15 in 9M-23.

Financial Results for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Ithmaar Holding logged net profits amounting to $3.85 million, down YoY from $8.50 million.

Total income jumped to $219.76 million in Q3-24 from $188.70 million in Q3-23. Meanwhile, the basic and diluted EPS stood at $0.10 when compared to a loss per share of $0.07.

Accumulated Losses

The dual-listed company’s accumulated losses reached $837.65 million at the end of September 2024, representing 111% of the capital. This is lower than the $834.67 million reported at the end of June.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

