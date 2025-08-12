Bahrain - Esterad announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ending June 30, 2025.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was BD1,041,757 for the second quarter of 2025 compared to BD885,853 for the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 18 per cent.

Esterad continued to deliver double-digit growth, driven by disciplined execution of its restructuring strategy and performance across its diversified global private equity, public marketand real estate portfolio.

Earnings per share for the quarter was 6.4 fils compared with 5.8 Fils in the second quarter of last year. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders amounted to BD1,183,296 in Q2 2025 compared to BD290,269 in the same quarter of last year, representing a significant increase of 308pc. Total income for the second quarter stood at BD2,227,469, marking an 18pc decline compared to BD2,716,940 in the second quarter of 2024. Profit rose despite lower income owing to a 33pc cut in total expenses and a 61pc drop in interest costs following deleveraging.

For the first six months of the year, net profit attributable to shareholders rose to BD1,531,362, a 16pc increase from the BD1,321,646 reported in the same period of 2024. Earnings per share for first half of 2025 was 9.5 fils compared with 8.6 fils in H1 2024. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders in the first six months of 2025 amounted to BD1,714,247, compared with BD855,310 for the corresponding period of 2024, representing an increase of 100pc.

Total income for the first six months of 2025 was BD4,087,553 compared to BD4,694,745 in the same period of 2024, down by 13pc. As of 30 June 2025, total equity attributable to shareholders reached BD43,141,313, a 1pc decline from the BD43,377,483 recorded as of December 31, 2024. Total assets decreased by 11pc to BD83,142,818 compared to BD93,100,840 on December 31, 2024, primarily because of portfolio restructuring and investment exits.

In line with its strategic objectives, Esterad continued to deleverage its balance sheet and reduce financing costs, utilising proceeds from profitable investment exits, including primary listed equities in the first half of the year, to prepay debt early, further strengthening its financial position.

Commenting on the results, Nabeel Noorudin, board chairman of Esterad, said: “Our results for the second quarter reaffirm Esterad’s continued ability to deliver resilient performance and value creation, despite global macroeconomic challenges. The strong growth in earnings reflects disciplined execution of our long-term strategy, which is focused on optimising our capital structure, enhancing returns from core assets, and exiting legacy investments.

“We have made significant progress on our restructuring roadmap, with successful partial exits of global listed equities. These efforts are enabling us to redeploy capital into higher-yielding and strategically aligned opportunities across key markets. Esterad remains strongly positioned to capitalise and identify unique investment opportunities that offer risk-adjust returns for our shareholders.”

Elaborating further, Mr Noorudin added: “In parallel, we are actively working on several strategic transactions targeted to close in the second half of the year, which are expected to drive future growth in both business activity and profitability. These include niche new opportunities in defensive sectors and opportunistic yielding real estate projects. In addition, we are also looking forward to resuming construction and beginning sales of one of our recently acquired, partially completed real estate projects in Bahrain in the second half of the year.”

On his part, Ahmed Abdulrahman, chief executive officer of Esterad, stated: “We are pleased with our performance in the second quarter and the continued execution of our strategy, which has resulted in sustained profit growth and stronger financial position. Our focus remains on activating newly acquired assets and exiting legacy holdings as we successfully realised value from the exit of our global listed equities in the last quarter. We remain fully committed to the turnaround and repositioning of key assets across our diversified global portfolio, unlocking long-term value, and deploying capital efficiently into high-potential opportunities. A key priority in the second half of the year is to resume construction and begin sales on a recently acquired, incomplete real estate project. “

He added: “A key contributor to our positive momentum has been the progress of Esterad Bank, which continues to advance on its strategic roadmap. The bank entered 2025 with strengthened capital and a healthy pipeline of investment opportunities. During Q2, the bank made further progress on strategic acquisitions as they are in advanced stages of negotiation on three deals, with expected closures in the third quarter. We remain confident in our ability to deliver superior returns for our investors by capitalising on these compelling, income-generating investments.”

