Bahrain - The board of directors of Bahrain Bourse (BHB) has officially endorsed a new three-year strategic plan, focusing on transforming the exchange into a fully integrated financial market.

The pivotal move, made during the board’s fifth meeting for 2025 aims to significantly boost the market’s attractiveness to international investment. The meeting was chaired by Yusef Al Yusef.

Prior to the formal meeting, the board conducted a comprehensive workshop with chief executive Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa and executive management to discuss the strategic blueprint.

The session focused on the core pillars for developing the exchange’s operations. The stated goal is to strengthen BHB’s role and transform it into an integrated financial market capable of attracting greater investments, thereby offering an enhanced environment for local, regional and international investors.

The session also featured a presentation by AlRamz Corporation on key insights for capital market development. This was immediately followed by the signing of an advisory agreement with the corporation, reinforcing BHB’s commitment to advancing capital markets across the region.

During the subsequent meeting, the board reviewed current projects, initiatives, and the progress made on implementing BHB’s Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) as of August 2025.

Discussion also centred on ways to enhance the efficiency of operational and regulatory processes, develop new financial products and services, and align with global best practices. These efforts aim to reinforce Bahrain Bourse’s position as a key driver in supporting the national economy and achieving sustainable development goals.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).