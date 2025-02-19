Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has approved Al Ramz Capital as an External Market Maker, further advancing the kingdom’s capital market ecosystem.

This step reinforces Bahrain Bourse’s commitment to enhancing market liquidity and attracting greater investment flows.

With this move, the total number of authorised market makers on Bahrain Bourse has increased to three.

CEO Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said: "The inclusion of Al Ramz Capital as an External Market Maker reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening capital market infrastructure and fostering a more efficient trading environment."

"The growing interest in market-making at Bahrain Bourse underscores the effectiveness of our updated framework and our commitment to fostering a well-regulated, liquid marketplace that aligns with global standards," he stated.

Al Ramz Capital CEO Karim Schoeib said: "We are pleased to join Bahrain Bourse as an External Market Maker, bringing our expertise in liquidity enhancement and market-making to advance the development of Bahrain’s capital market."

"Through active market-making, we aim to increase liquidity and ensure tighter spreads, contributing to a more structured and transparent marketplace that enhances investment opportunities for both investors and issuers," he noted.

The approval follows Bahrain Bourse’s adoption of a new Market Making framework in July 2024, which introduced updated Market Making Guidelines while repurposing existing regulations to focus exclusively on Liquidity Provision.

This regulatory enhancement aligns with international best practices and clearly distinguishes the roles of Market Makers and Liquidity Providers, ensuring a more structured and efficient marketplace.-TradeArabia News Service

