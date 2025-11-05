The Bahrain Bourse (BHB) has further strengthened its capital market infrastructure and liquidity drive by announcing the approval of Arqaam Securities as an ‘external market maker’.

The strategic move aligns with BHB’s broader objectives to attract increased investment flows, elevate market efficiency, and expand the kingdom’s capital market ecosystem. With the inclusion of Arqaam Securities, the total number of authorised market makers on the Bahrain Bourse now stands at four.

The announcement was formalised during a signing ceremony at the BHB premises, attended by key figures including BHB chairman Yusef Al Yusef, BHB chief executive Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, and Arqaam Capital chief executive Riad Meliti.

Shaikh Khalifa hailed the approval as “another key milestone” in fostering a more dynamic and liquid marketplace.

“Since the introduction of the updated Market Making Framework, we have seen growing participation from leading institutions, reflecting the confidence in Bahrain’s evolving capital market infrastructure. This reinforces our commitment to maintaining a well-regulated, transparent, and competitive market aligned with global standards,” he added.

Riad Meliti, chief executive of Arqaam Capital, expressed his firm’s commitment to the collaboration, noting that Arqaam Securities’ “extensive regional expertise in liquidity provision and market-making will enable us to enhance trading activity, support effective price discovery, and strengthen investor confidence.”

The new Market Making Framework, which clearly defines the distinct roles of market makers and liquidity providers in line with international best practices, was adopted by the Bahrain Bourse in July 2024.