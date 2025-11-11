Bahrain Car Parks Company (Amakin) has announced its financial results for the third quarter and the nine months period ended September 30, 2025.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, the company’s net profit reached BD264,000 compared to BD254,000 reported for the same period in 2024, an increase of 4 per cent.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were at 2 fils, compared to 2 fils for the same period in 2024. The company reported a total comprehensive income of BD264,000, 4pc higher compared to BD254,000 reported for the same period in 2024, and an increase of 6pc in operating income, BD794,000 compared to BD747,000 for the same period in 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net profit reached BD807,000 compared to BD789,000 reported for the same period in 2024, an increase of 2pc.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were at 7 fils, compared to 7 fils for the same period in 2024. The company reported a total comprehensive income of BD807,000, an increase of 6pc compared to BD760,000 for the same period in 2024, and a 5pc increase in operating income at BD2.37 million compared to BD2.25m for the same period in 2024.

Total equity amounted to BD20.14m compared to BD20.36m for the year 2024, a decrease of 1pc. The company’s assets were at BD21.87m, a decrease of 2pc compared to

BD22.23m for 2024.

Commenting on the results, Amakin chairman Khalifa Hassan Aljalahma said: “We are pleased to continue delivering an outstanding financial performance during the third quarter of 2025, as the company recorded a sustainable growth in net profit by 4pc compared to the same period in 2024.

“This positive performance reflects the success of Amakin’s strategy, which focuses on innovation, operational efficiency, and providing advanced parking solutions that respond to the evolving needs of both our customers and the local market.

“These results highlight our ongoing commitment to excellence and to creating added value for our shareholders and customers. We remain dedicated to executing our ambitious plans to expand operations across the kingdom, enhance our infrastructure, and adopt the latest smart parking technologies. This reinforces Amakin’s position as an innovative national company, aligned with Bahrain’s Vision 2030, and contributing to the development of a smarter, more sustainable urban ecosystem.”

Amakin chief executive officer Tariq Ali Aljowder said: “Amakin has maintained strong and balanced performance throughout the third quarter of 2025, driven by the effective execution of its strategy centred on smart digital transformation and enhancing the customer experience. During this period, we introduced our new digital platform, ‘Ticketless’, which uses automatic license plate recognition technology. The system enables users to manage parking seamlessly through the Amakin Mobility app by registering their vehicles, topping up their accounts, and making payments effortlessly. This innovation minimises reliance on paper-based transactions and reinforces the company’s commitment to digital transformation and environmental sustainability.

“We have also achieved significant progress on our key project, Amakin – Pearls, which represents one of the strategic investments in the second phase of the Saada Project in Muharraq Governorate. By the end of the third quarter, the project had reached 13pc completion, in line with the approved timeline, with a total investment of BD4.6m. This initiative embodies our vision to expand our strategic footprint and reinforce our investments in modern infrastructure, underscoring the company’s commitment to contributing actively to sustainable national development.”

Mr Aljowder added: “Looking ahead, Amakin will concentrate on strategic expansion by investing in smart mobility solutions and initiatives that support modern infrastructure, further strengthening its role in advancing the parking sector and integrated urban services. The company is also forging strategic partnerships with leading technology and transportation institutions to develop innovative solutions that enhance the user experience and promote a shift towards more sustainable mobility practices.”

