Riyadh - Astra Industrial Group delivered net profits valued at SAR 514.23 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, reflecting a 12.30% rise from SAR 457.90 million in 9M-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 6.43 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 5.72 in the same period a year ago, according to the financial statements.

Revenues amounted to SAR 2.27 billion in 9M-25, down 2.63% from SAR 2.34 billion at the end of September 2024.

Quarterly results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi Company recorded an annual surge of 20.10% in net profits to SAR 167.44 million, compared to SAR 139.41 million.

The revenues jumped by 6.03% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 730.05 million in the July-September 2025 period from SAR 688.52 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net profits fell by 4.27% when compared to SAR 174.92 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues grew by 2.09% from SAR 715.11 million.

