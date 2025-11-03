Riyadh - Arabian Drilling posted 70.82% lower net profits valued at SAR 73.30 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared with SAR 251.20 million in 9M-24.

The revenues declined by 5.78% to SAR 2.60 billion in the January-September 2025 period from SAR 2.76 billion in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.82 in 9M-25, an annual drop from SAR 2.82.

Financial Statements for Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi firm shifted to net losses worth SAR 9.40 million, versus net profits of SAR 84.80 million in the same period of 2024.

In the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, the revenues shrank by 3.22% to SAR 835.40 million from SAR 863.20 million in Q3-24.

Quarterly, the Tadawul-listed company turned to net losses in Q3-25, against net profits of SAR 7.50 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues declined by 3.14% from SAR 862.50 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

