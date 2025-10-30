Abu Dhabi - The net profits after tax of Apex Investment Company hit AED 54.43 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual growth from AED 51.14 million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) climbed to AED 0.015 as of 30 September 2025 from AED 0.014 in 9M-24, according to the unaudited financial results.

The ADX-listed company witnessed higher revenues valued at AED 633.01 million in 9M-25, compared with AED 622.70 million in 9M-24.

Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Apex Investment turned to net losses after tax of AED 17.16 million, against net profits worth AED 28.12 million in Q3-24.

Meanwhile, the revenues surged to AED 233.15 million in the July-September 2025 period from AED 197.47 million in the year-ago period

Loss per share stood at AED 0.005 in Q3-25, against a profit per share of AED 0.008 in Q3-24.

During the first half (H1) of 2025, Apex Investment reported AED 71.59 million in net profits after tax, compared to AED 23.01 million in H1-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

