Cairo – Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) registered 4% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 459.64 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026.

The quarterly profit was compared with EGP 479.07 million in Q1-24/25, according to the unaudited financial results.

The company generated sales amounting to EGP 11.24 billion as of 30 September 2025, an annual increase of 27% from EGP 8.88 billion.

Standalone Business

Non-consolidated net profits after tax hit EGP 352.55 million in Q1-25/26, up 0.01% YoY from EGP 352.531 billion. Meanwhile, the revenues hiked by 27% to EGP 11.10 billion from EGP 8.71 billion.

In FY24/25, AMOC logged consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 1.55 billion, higher by 3% YoY than EGP 1.50 billion.

