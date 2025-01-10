Almunif Pipes Company is working on the paperwork required by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to launch an IPO.



The company plans to submit the necessary documentation to the market regulator in Q2 2025, Argaam, an Arabic financial news website, reported, citing CEO Faisal Almunif.



Details about the IPO size were not disclosed.



Almunif Pipes specialises in producing plastic pipes for infrastructure projects, including water, sewage, and stormwater systems. The company also caters to the energy, electricity, and telecommunications sectors.



According to Al Rajhi Capital, Saudi Arabia will record a resurgence in IPOs, with 2025 and 2026 being heavy in terms of a number of listings.



The IPO pipeline reportedly includes 56 companies over the next two years.



